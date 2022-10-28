BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills returned from their bye week healthier than they have been since the start of the season. But they will be without starting right tackle Spencer Brown for Sunday night’s game against the Packers, coach Sean McDermott said Friday.

Brown injured his right ankle during Buffalo’s 24-20 win at Kansas City two weeks ago. He returned to the game but was wearing an immobilization boot afterward, and did not participate in practice this week. David Quessenberry is expected to start in Brown’s place against the Packers.

Special teams contributor Taiwan Jones is questionable to play with a knee injury. He and Brown were the only Bills with game status designations on Friday’s injury report. Wide receiver, special teams player, and apple of Aaron Rodgers’ eye Jake Kumerow (ankle) was a full participant in Friday’s practice after being limited earlier in the week.

Tre’Davious White practiced this week without a non-contact jersey, the latest sign of progress in his recovery from knee surgery. But the Pro Bowl cornerback has yet to be activated to the 53-man roster, and McDermott on Wednesday ruled out White for this week’s game.

Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has officially been ruled out for Sunday night’s game.

Lazard had said Thursday he doubted that he’d be available to play against the Bills after injuring his shoulder in a 23-21 loss at Washington.

“A pop, a crack — snap, crackle, pop,” Lazard said. “Three Rice Krispies men showed up, too. Not the good kind. All three of them.”

The Packers released an injury report Friday that removed all suspense by declaring Lazard and reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles out.

The Packers labeled offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee/foot), wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and outside linebacker Rashan Gary (concussion) questionable.

Watson has missed two straight games and has been a limited practice participant all week. Bakhtiari, who didn’t play at Washington, practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Friday but missed Thursday’s session.

Gary practiced fully Friday, and Jenkins was a limited participant.

Lazard has 26 catches for 340 yards and four touchdowns to lead Packers receivers in the latter two categories. Gary has a team-high six sacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.