Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) looks on during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills have ruled out safety Jordan Poyer for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets and linebackers Matt Milano and Von Miller will be day-to-day but will practice in some capacity Friday, head coach Sean McDermott said.

Poyer was ruled out due to an elbow injury. He was removed during the second half of Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers and did not return. He has not practiced this week.

Poyer has been battling injuries throughout the season, missing Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins due to a foot injury and Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a rib injury.

Meanwhile, Milano (oblique) will practice for the first time this week on Friday. Miller (ankle) was added to the injury report on Thursday and is day-to-day. McDermott was non-committal about Miller playing on Sunday.

McDermott was also non-committal about cornerback Tre’Davious White playing on Sunday. After tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving last season, White returned to practice on October 12 and was added to the active roster earlier this week.

McDermott also commented on running back Nyheim Hines after his first few days of practice. The Bills acquired Hines in a trade on Tuesday.

“Overall he’s done a great job. He’s been hungry to learn and be around the team and get in the locker room. He’s an energetic young man with a great personality and has a good character. He’s been in the league for a few years now so he’s fit in well and will only fit in better as the days and weeks go by,” McDermott said.

Hines, who is known for his speed, has impressed his new coaches and teammates in his first days in practice.

“When you do the work you get a chance to watch him on tape and remind yourself of his abilities and certainly speed is one of those areas,” McDermott said. “He’s certainly talented and it’ll be good to get him in the fold here.”

The Bills face the Jets at 1 p.m. on Sunday on WIVB. You can also watch Buffalo Kickoff Live at 11 a.m.