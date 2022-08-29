ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Since Jordan Poyer left practice early on August 2nd after he suffered a hyperextended elbow, it didn’t seem like his status for the season opener was in jeopardy and Poyer echoed that on Monday after his second straight practice being back.

“I expect to be out there [for the season opener] as long as there’s no setbacks, it feels really good right now, continue to work every single day to try to get it to 100% for the first game,” Poyer said.

The Bills open the season on the road against the Rams next Thursday on September 8th. Poyer returned to practice on Saturday and was back out there again on Monday. Both days he was in the red, non-contact jersey.

“I feel good, it feels good to be back on the field with the guys, it feels like it’s been forever,” Poyer said.

As far as the business side of things, there still isn’t any update on a new contract for Poyer as he enters the final year on his current deal.

“I’m a ball player and that’s what I do, that’s what my business is and I’m gonna leave the rest up to them to figure out and my team to figure out,” Poyer said.

“I’m just here, I want to continue to play football and continue to play my best football here in Buffalo for as long as I can and however long that may be but like I said, I’m here with the guys right now, ready to attack this season.”