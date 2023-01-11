BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and is heading home, the team announced on Wednesday.

Hamlin went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday, according to Kaleida Health officials.

Hamlin’s discharge comes just nine days after he suffered an on-field cardiac arrest in Cincinnati during the Bills-Bengals game.

“We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” said Dr. Jamie Knadler, the Chief Quality Officer at Kaleida Health and a critical care physician.

“We’re grateful first and foremost that he’s home with his parents and his brother, which is great,” said Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “We’ll leave it up to him [to visit with the team]. His health is first and foremost on our mind as far as his situation goes and then when he feels ready, we’ll welcome him back.”

Hamlin returned to Buffalo on Monday after being treated at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati for a week, where doctors said he was making strong progress.

“There is no reason to believe he won’t continue his path to recovery,” one UC Medical doctor said, but added it is “entirely premature” to determine if Hamlin will be able to play football again.

Doctors at UC Medical also said that when Bills running back Nyheim Hines ran back the opening kickoff in the Bills’ 35-23 win against the New England Patriots, Hamlin was jumping around and yelling, which set off “every” alarm in the ICU in the process.

Kaleida Health officials said they do not plan to do any press conferences, media availability or further announcements moving forward out of respect for Hamlin and his family.