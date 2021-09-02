Bills safety Jordan Poyer’s documentary premieres this weekend in downtown Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s a special weekend for Bills safety Jordan Poyer as he’ll finally get to see the finished product of a project he’s been working on since the offseason.

Poyer teamed up with sports marketing team Avalon Sports and that’s when the wheeling started turning.

In March, Poyer opened up about his drinking problem and being sober for an entire year and now he’s sharing a lot more about his past in a documentary with Avalon Sports called “A Kid From Austoria”.

“One of my goals was to put Austoria on the map, you know be able to tell the story about where I came from and the type of people that raised me, who helped raise me and helped me become the man that I am today,” Poyer said on a zoom call with News 4.

Producer and Creative Director of Avalon Sports, Irvin Sanchez along with Avalon Sports Co-Founder, Deiver Montes headed out to Austoria, a small town in Oregon where Poyer grew up. At first, they didn’t plan on making a documentary but they got so much content it was a “no brainer”.

The documentary is premiering this Saturday at Seneca One in downtown Buffalo.