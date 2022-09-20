BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer is hitting the shelves with a new shoe.

He teamed up with the Los Angeles based company “Alma Mater” to create the new JP-21. Both say the shoe is built on comfort. The sneaker was on display at “The Center” on Elmwood and costs $258. Poyer says this is a way for him to connect with fans.

“We’re very excited to launch it and like i said it wasn’t necessarily anything specific it was just another way to continue to grow and continue to connect with people and try to be a role model for others,” Poyer said.

Poyer says there are plans to come out with a golf shoe in the near future.