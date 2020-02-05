Bills season ticket prices going up again

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds lines up for a play against the Miami Dolphins in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The price of being a Buffalo Bills season ticket holder is about to go up.

On average, the cost of season tickets in 2020 will be 4.6 percent higher, which is just over four dollars more per game.

Obviously, seat location will determine how much a fan pays, but all locations in New Era Field will be affected. Fans should expect to pay between $360 and $1,259 for a season ticket.

Here are the average price increases, broken down:

12 percent of seats – $9-13

25 percent of seats – $6-8

31 percent of seats – $3-5

32 percent of seats – $1-2

In addition to the changes coming to season ticket prices, the cost of season parking will also see an increase. Cash lots will be $20 more, but premium lots and the camper lot will be $50 more.

Here is the letter sent to season ticket holders: