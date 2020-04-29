Bills Sign Bryan Cox Jr.

1  of  2
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills have signed free agent defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. to a 1-year deal.

If the name sounds familiar, it should.

Bryan Cox Sr. spent 12 seasons in the NFL, most of those within the AFC East and became public enemy No. 1 for Bills fans in the early 90’s.  

Undrafted in 2017, Cox Jr. spent the last 3 season playing in Carolina and Cleveland. He played for Bills new defensive line coach Eric Washington during his time with the Panthers.

