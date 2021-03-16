Bills sign punter Matt Haack

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 08: Matt Haack #2 of the Miami Dolphins punts against the New York Jets during their game at MetLife Stadium on December 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills have added their first player from outside the building. The team inked free agent punter Matt Haack (pronounced Hawk) to a 3-year contract.

Haack has been with the Dolphins since 2017. In 64 career games, his gross average per punt is 44.7 yards. In 2018, he set the Dolphins single-season record with 34 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Corey Bojorquez has been the Bills punter since 2019 but is a restricted free agent. Bojorquez led the league in average yards per punt last season(50.8)