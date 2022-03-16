BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After making a splash signing with Von Miller, the Bills proved they weren’t done. The team announced that they signed tight end O.J. Howard.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the contract is a one-year, $3.5 million deal worth up to $5 million.

Howard had 14 catches for 135 yards for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year. He was mainly the number two option behind Rob Gronkowski.

Howard finished his Bucs career with 1,737 yards and 15 touchdowns over five seasons.

Standing at 6’6″ and weighing in at 251 pounds, Howard provides a “big body” option for the Bills at the tight end position.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide TE has only had one season where he’s played all 17 games.