Bills sign three of their 2020 draft picks to rookie contracts

TUCSON, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 02: Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins #17 of the Oregon State Beavers runs with the football after a reception against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half of the NCAAF game at Arizona Stadium on November 02, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three out of the Bills seven draft picks have signed their rookie contracts as kicker Tyler Bass, wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and cornerback Dane Jackson inked their deals on Thursday.

The Bills drafted Bass 188th overall in the sixth round out of Georgia Southern. He’s expected to add some competition for Stephen Hauschka but also could provide some help on kickoffs.

Hodgins was the Bills second wide receiver they drafted (Gabriel Davis out of UCF in the fourth round was their first). He was selected 207th overall in the sixth round out of Oregon State. Along with Davis, Hodgins brings some much needed size to the Bills wide receiving corps and could contribute on special teams.

Three of our rookies are officially Buffalo Bills!



We’ve signed K Tyler Bass, WR Isaiah Hodgins, and CB Dane Jackson: https://t.co/sCMolpIqRt pic.twitter.com/NSGAkEDEaM — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 7, 2020

Jackson was the Bills last pick in the draft continuing with the theme of adding “competition”. The Bills drafted him 239th overall in the seventh round adding depth to a position that ran thin towards the end of last season.

The Bills still have left to sign defensive end A.J. Epenesa (second round pick), running back Zack Moss (third round pick), wide receiver Gabriel Davis (fourth round pick) and quarterback Jake Fromm (fifth round pick).