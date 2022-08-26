A parking lot west of Highmark Stadium is where the Bills will build a new stadium. It is expected to open in the 2026 season.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The deadline for the Bills, New York State, and Erie County to complete the binding deal to build a new stadium has been pushed back 45 days to October 15.

The memorandum of understanding was agreed to in March and the sides said a deal must be signed by September 1. Now, if they wanted to, the Bills would not be able to hold relocation discussions with other cities until the October date.

“New York State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills are currently making positive progress in negotiating the final agreements and contracts related to the new stadium in Orchard Park. We have agreed to extend the exclusivity period 45 days beginning September 1st as outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding. This deal will be executed in a timely manner and we look forward to breaking ground on the new stadium next year,” said a joint statement from Stephen Gawlik, Senior Counsel of Empire State Development, Jeremy Toth, County Attorney of Erie County and Ron Raccuia, the Executive Vice President and COO of the Buffalo Bills.

Also included this will be the community benefits agreement, which is part of the MOU.