Bills staying home for training camp

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills annual training camp trip to Rochester will not happen this summer.

For health safety purposes, the NFL had decided to keep teams at the own facilities this year.

Sean McDermott is a proponent of taking his team on the road for camp but understands why his team won’t be going to St. John Fisher College.

“I think we’re one of the few teams that still does go away. I just believe in that for a lot of reasons, one of which is getting away I think builds fellowship and camaraderie,” McDermott said during Wednesday’s zoom call.

“Understanding obviously this is a situation that we have to do in terms of taking the best measures to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible. And so I do support it, I respect the fact that the NFL has a vision and has the foresight to get out in front of things, so from a planning purpose we can plan accordingly,” McDermott said.

The team’s contract with St. John Fisher ends following the 2021 season.

Josh Reed is an award-winning journalist who has served as News 4’s Sports Director since 2015. See more of his work here.