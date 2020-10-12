Bills still scheduled to play Titans after no new positive tests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WIVB) — The NFL tells Nexstar contributor WKRN that no new positive tests came from players or staffers within the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans are still scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday night.

Before this, for two days, there were no positive tests within the Titans, but then a staffer tested positive on Sunday.

Tuesday’s Bills vs. Titans game will take place at 7 p.m.

