Bills DT Kyle Peko asks for prayers for wife, who has cancer

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Peko has made it to the team’s training camp, but prior to the second day’s start, he posted a message that explains his absence on the first day.

Roughly one month ago, Peko’s wife was diagnosed with cancer. Specifically, stage three Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

In a post on Instagram, Peko asked for prayers for her and their family.

“To my fighter, I hate to leave you during this time, but we are faith driven and what is presented with us and what is is set ahead is all a part of his PERFECT PLAN!” Peko wrote.