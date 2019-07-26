Bills DT Kyle Peko asks for prayers for wife, who has cancer

Live Now
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Peko has made it to the team’s training camp, but prior to the second day’s start, he posted a message that explains his absence on the first day.

Roughly one month ago, Peko’s wife was diagnosed with cancer. Specifically, stage three Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

In a post on Instagram, Peko asked for prayers for her and their family.

“To my fighter, I hate to leave you during this time, but we are faith driven and what is presented with us and what is is set ahead is all a part of his PERFECT PLAN!” Peko wrote.

Another tough good bye today… leaving home is never easy and leaving you guys here is even harder but this time around has taken its toll I think on all of us! I sit here at the airport reflecting on the last month and a half and my time with my wife and my kids and my family I’m just so grateful for every moment. My wife especially, Some may know and some may not but my wife was diagnosed with stage 3 Hodgkin’s lymphoma about a month ago. 1st I would ask all of you to please pray for her and our family and send just positive vibes our way! 2nd to my fighter I hate to leave you during this time but we are faith driven and what is presented with us and what is is set ahead is all apart of his PERFECT PLAN! You are a strong, intelligent and beautiful girl who I’m lucky to mine. The examples you set day in and day out for our kids and even for me are unmatched! You are the rock of this family and the strongest person I know so what you are BATTLING stands no chance. Stick with the plan trust in the Drs. And have faith that God is with you in your journey ahead along with all of us! You are so loved and so respected you have so many people in your corner and that just speaks volumes to the kind of person You are and the kind person I strive to be! I love you babe forever no matter what!!!! We promised! As long as I go up to NY and kick ass youll be here kicking ass! So I hold you to it. #fuckcancer👊

