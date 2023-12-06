ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills have opened the three-week window for tight end Dawson Knox and cornerback Kaiir Elam to be activated from injured reserve. Both players were full participants Wednesday in the Bills’ first practice since returning from the bye week, in preparation for Sunday’s game at Kansas City.

Knox missed five games on IR following surgery on his right wrist that was first injured in an Oct. 8 game against the Jaguars in London. He was cheerful about his recovery, and chances of soon returning to the Bills lineup.

“I feel fresh,” Knox said Wednesday. “I think this is the most fresh I’ve ever felt in Week 13 or 14 of a season before. I got some great time to get the legs back ready. The wrist feels great. Big shoutout to the strength staff and the training staff here putting in the hours and the time. But thankful to be back with the team. Those weeks on IR can be long. I kinda got a new appreciation for the guys that have to do that, especially the extended ones. Very, very thankful to be back with the guys, running around catching balls.”

Quarterback Josh Allen said getting Knox back “means a lot” to the Bills offense.

“A lot of trust in him,” Allen said. “The challenges that he presents for a defense, you know, he’s been extremely valuable not just in the pass game, but in the run game as well and defenses have to take into account for that. Whether we’re in 11 or 12, and whether he’s going a lot or a little bit, that’s yet to be seen and yet to be known. So, we’re gonna play by it by ear and the more that we can get him involved in this offense, the better we’ll be.”

Knox and Elam can be activated at any point over the next three weeks now that they’ve returned to practice.

Elam has missed four games since being placed on IR with an ankle injury. Elam is a second-year player who has struggled in getting much playing time before he was hurt.

The 2022 first-round pick out of Florida was a healthy inactive through the first four weeks of the season before making two starts after Tre’Davious White was sidelined with a season-ending torn right Achilles tendon. Elam then didn’t play the next two games before being placed on IR.

Coach Sean McDermott said cornerback Dane Jackson has been cleared to practice after entering the bye week in the concussion protocol. Also, safety Taylor Rapp was scheduled to practice fully on Wednesday after missing one game with a neck injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.