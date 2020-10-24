Bills TE Dawson Knox tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, OH – NOVEMBER 10, 2019: Tight end Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns on November 10, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won 19-16. (Photo by: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Bills TE Dawson Knox has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Bills.

Other Tight ends Lee Smith, Tommy Sweeney (on PUP list) and practice squad TE Nate Becker were determined to have been in close contact with Knox and also placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

The team says they will continue preparations for Sunday’s game and will travel as scheduled this afternoon.

WR Duke Williams, OL Jordan Devey, LB Andre Smith, and CB Dane Jackson have been brought up from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game against the Jets.

Additionally, the team has placed LB Tyrel Dodson on IR with a hamstring injury.