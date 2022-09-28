BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills players Reggie Gilliam, Tyrel Dodson, and Siran Neal are teaming up with Chef Darian Bryan to help extend SNAP benefit budgets in honor of Double Up Food Bucks Awareness Week.

From Sept. 27 to Oct. 4, anyone who signs up for the Double Up Food Bucks program at a participating location will receive a $10 produce voucher and anyone who uses the program during the week can enter to win a grand prize.

The first place prize is a pair of tickets to the Oct. 30 game against the Green Bay Packers, second place is a Josh Allen autographed cleat, and third place is a Zach Moss autographed practice jersey.