BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been nominated for the 2023 Ed Block Courage Award by vote of his teammates.

The award is presented annually to a player from each NFL team who exemplifies commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. Last year’s honoree was cornerback Tre’Davious White, and safety Jordan Poyer was recognized in 2021.

The 25-year-old Hamlin returned to play for the Bills this season after collapsing on the field and going into cardiac arrest during a January game in Cincinnati. His heart stopped as a result of commotio cordis, which happens when a direct blow at a specific point in a heartbeat causes cardiac arrest. Doctors assured Hamlin he can resume playing without any fear of setbacks or reoccurrence.

An outpouring of support led to $9 million in donations to Hamlin’s charitable foundation, Chasing M’s. He has since used his charity to distribute automated external defibrillators to community sports associations and promote CPR training.

Hamlin has played in four games for the Bills this season. He is expected to be active for Saturday night’s game in Los Angeles against the Chargers with starter Micah Hyde ruled out with a neck injury.

Ed Block Courage Award recipients will be honored during an April banquet in Baltimore. The award, established in 1978 and expanded league-wide in 1984, is named for the former athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts to celebrate players of inspiration in the NFL and to raise public awareness and support prevention of child abuse.