Bills vs. Titans: Who has the edge? Jenna Harner and Emily Proud volunteer predictions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills will arrive in Nashville with a 3-1 record among thousands of traveling Buffalo fans, but will the vaunted defense finally arrive at the quarterback?

The Bills have made life difficult for opposing quarterbacks, including holding Tom Brady to his worst passer rating in 13 years, but Jenna Harner says they’re looking to step up pressure and have made overtures all week about getting more sacks.

They’ll face Titans QB Marcus Mariota, who is the only starter in the league to not give up a turnover. That doesn’t mean their offense is formidable, but Emily Proud, the weekend sports anchor at WKRN in Nashville, breaks down why 2-2 Tennessee may be turning the corner.