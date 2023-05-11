ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Monday Night Football matchup between Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers is scheduled to kick off the Buffalo Bills’ 2023 season.

The Bills announced Thursday morning that in Week 1, they’ll be taking on the New York Jets, now featuring longtime Packers quarterback Rodgers at the helm.

The game will take place at the Jets’ home field of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on Septe. 11. It will start at 8:15 p.m.

One other Bills game has been announced thus far — October 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England. There, the Bills will be designated as the home team in their second-ever game in London, the first of which took place in 2015, also against Jacksonville.

The NFL season itself will begin with Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7. The NFL is expected to release the remainder of the season’s schedule Thursday night at 8 p.m.

News 4 will provide additional Bills schedule information as soon as it’s available.