BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the team’s game in London on October 8, the NFL announced Wednesday morning.

The game will be played at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. It will air on NFL Network.

The Bills will be designated as the home team, giving up one of its scheduled nine games for the season.

2023 will be the second time in franchise history that the team travels to London. In 2015, the Bills lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Wednesday morning on Wake Up!, News 4 spoke with a couple of Bills fans living in the U.K. Before the team’s opponent was announced, Charlie Nelson and Brigid Evans made their predictions. Hear how they became Bills fans below:

Other games announced for Europe next season include:

October 1: Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley Stadium, London)

October 15: Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London)

November 5: Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt)

November 12: Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots (Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt)

The kickoff time for the game will be announced at a later date. The remainder of the Bills’ schedule will be announced on an ESPN special at 8 p.m. Thursday.