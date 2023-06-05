You can watch the groundbreaking ceremony streaming live at 9 a.m. in this article and on WIVB.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — After years of speculation, planning and negotiation, shovels will finally be in the ground at the site of the new Buffalo Bills stadium.

A ceremonial groundbreaking will take place at 9 a.m. Monday and mark the start of construction on the Bills’ new home, which will be located across from Highmark Stadium on Abbott Road in Orchard Park. Bills owner/CEO Terry Pegula, general manager Brandon Beane, head coach Sean McDermott, EVP/COO Ron Raccuia and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell are all expected to be in attendance.

The new stadium deal received its final governmental approval on May 4, paving the way for construction to begin. While the groundbreaking officially takes place Monday, prep work has already begun, as a number of construction vehicles have been seen digging and altering the land where the new stadium will stand in the past weeks.

The stadium is expected to be completed in 2026.

