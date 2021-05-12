Bills to take on Steelers in first week of 2021 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday morning, we got a look at some of the first games of the NFL’s 2021-22 season.
And that includes a revealing of the Bills’ first opponent of the year — the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL on CBS released the September 12 schedule, which shows the Bills taking on the Steelers at 1 p.m. that day.
Last season, the Steelers lost to the Bills 15-26 in a season where Buffalo only lost three regular season games. The following week, Buffalo went on to secure the AFC East Championship with a win over the Denver Broncos.
The Steelers, who were also champions of their division (AFC North), finished the regular season at 12-4.
The full NFL schedule will be released Wednesday night at 8 p.m.
