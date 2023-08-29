BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills are reportedly trading defensive end Boogie Basham to the New York Giants in exchange for a late-round draft pick swap in 2025, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Basham, a second-round pick in 2021, appeared in 15 games last season, totaling two sacks, 19 tackles and an interception.

The 25-year-old was thought to be battling with 2020 second-round pick A.J. Epenesa for one of the final defensive end spots on the 53-man roster.

Basham will play under former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll in New York. The Giants’ general manager, Joe Schoen, was also Buffalo’s assistant general manager from 2017 to 2021.