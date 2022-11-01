BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills made two deadline deals Tuesday, acquiring running back Nyheim Hines in a trade with the Colts, and free safety Dean Marlowe from Atlanta.

Buffalo traded running back Zack Moss, the team’s third-round pick in 2020, and a conditional sixth-round draft choice in 2023 to Indianapolis, the team announced shortly after the 4 p.m. NFL trade deadline. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke news of the trade on Twitter, and Jay Glazer of FOX Sports first reported the compensation.

The Bills later announced that they trade a seventh-round pick for Marlowe, who played three seasons in Buffalo, starting seven of the 26 games he appeared in, before signing with Detroit in 2021. Marlowe has played in all eight of the Falcons’ games, starting the most recent matchup with the Panthers. He started nine games for the Lions.

Buffalo has a need at safety with Micah Hyde on injured reserve and Jordan Poyer unable to finish Sunday’s game against the Packers due to an elbow injury.

In corresponding moves, the Bills announced that cornerback Tre’Davious White has been activated from the physically unable to perform list, while defensive tackle Brandin Bryant and wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins have been released from the 53-man roster. Safety Xavier Rhodes has been reinstated to the practice squad, replacing cornerback Jordan Miller. The 32-year-old Rhodes injured his hamstring shortly after being signed by the Bills in late September.

Hines, a fourth-round pick out of North Carolina State in 2018, provides the Bills a receiving threat out of the backfield. He has caught 235 passes for 1,725 yards — the fifth-most of any NFL running back over the past five seasons — with 91 first downs and seven touchdowns in 72 NFL games. Hines has rushed for 1,205 yards on 300 carries (4.0 average) with 10 touchdowns in his career. He has 188 yards receiving, 36 yards rushing and one rushing touchdown this season.

Additionally, Hines could help the Bills as a punt returner. Hines has averaged 11.8 yards on 72 returns in his career, with two touchdowns in his rookie season. Before each return, Hines hypes himself by saying, “I don’t care about my life,” he told reporters last year.

Buffalo has been seeking a receiving threat out of the backfield since free agency, attempting to sign J.D. McKissic before he decided to stay with Washington. The Bills signed Duke Johnson, but released him before the season after drafting James Cook in the second round. Cook has 142 yards rushing on 24 carries (5.5 average) and one touchdown. He has caught five passes for 78 yards.

Devin Singletary leads the Bills with 323 yards rushing on 71 attempts (4.5 average). Singletary has caught 23 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Josh Allen is the second-leading rusher with 306 yards on 53 carries (5.8 average) and two touchdowns.

Moss rushed for 917 yards on 225 carries (4.1 average) with eight touchdowns in 31 games for the Bills. He caught 44 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns. Moss was inactive for two games this season and did not have a rush or reception in Sunday night’s win against the Packers.

Hines will account for about $2 million on Buffalo’s 2022 salary cap, according to Spotrac. Hines salaries next year ($4.8 million) and in 2024 ($5.5 million) are not guaranteed. The Bills will retain $693,000 in dead camp money from Moss’s contract, which initially counted $1.2 million against the cap. The Bills will save $1.1 million on next year’s cap, with Moss accounting for $228,000 in dead money.

The Bills have made fruitful trades with the Colts in the past, acquiring five-time Pro Bowl linebacker Cornelius Bennett during the 1987 season, and nine-year starting defensive end Jerry Hughes in the 2013 offseason.