Bills push into day two of Training Camp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - For so many years Kyle Williams was the unquestioned leader on this team. The torch has clearly been passed as Josh Allen and Tremaine Edmunds are the leaders on this team. They are young but it's clearly their team.

“Obviously being in those positions, the quarterback is going to be a leader, the middle linebacker is going to be a leader,” Allen said. “And, the lucky thing me and Tremaine have is each other, we understand where each other are coming from, obviously being in the same draft, the same class, and being the same kind of person just on the other side of the ball, we're able to talk about that, we talk to coach a lot and we talk about what things we want to get across to the team, and that's only going to get better as time goes on.”

Edmunds led the team in tackles his rookie season with 121. The 21-year-old is the biggest building block on the Bills defense. The middle linebacker has become comfortable as the voice of the Bills defense and it's noticeable to the veterans.