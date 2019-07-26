Bills push into day two of Training Camp

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the second day of Training Camp begins, Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott spoke about two positions on offense that needed upgrades and what he’s seeing so far.
Cody Ford started day one at right tackle, an encouraging sign considering all the linemen the Bills brought in this offseason. Will the rookie, who was considered a steal in the second round of the draft, remain there?
The wide receivers brought in to help quarterback Josh Allen progress in his second year do look diminutive on the field.