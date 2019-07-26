Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna

Bills push into day two of Training Camp

Buffalo Bills
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the second day of Training Camp begins, Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott spoke about two positions on offense that needed upgrades and what he’s seeing so far.

Cody Ford started day one at right tackle, an encouraging sign considering all the linemen the Bills brought in this offseason. Will the rookie, who was considered a steal in the second round of the draft, remain there?

The wide receivers brought in to help quarterback Josh Allen progress in his second year do look diminutive on the field.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss