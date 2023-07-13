BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As training camp for the Buffalo Bills nears, one of the battles is set to be one that will decide who plays opposite Tre’Davious White at the second cornerback position this season.

The spot across from White has been a bit of a revolving door on defense since Sean McDermott took over. The Bills dealt with injuries at the position in 2022 as White was limited to just six games as he recovered from an ACL injury he suffered in 2021. When healthy, he is a shutdown corner, a first-team All-Pro in 2019 and a second-team All-Pro in 2020.

Kaiir Elam is one player who will definitely have a fair shot at earning the job. Elam, a first round draft pick in 2022, picked off a pair of passes and had four pass deflections across 13 games in his rookie season, getting a starting nod in six of them. If the competition is close, it’s hard to imagine Elam sitting on the sidelines in Week 1.

However, the Bills have made it clear that he won’t get the starting job simply based on draft position. Dane Jackson will challenge for the position after starting 14 games in 2022, grabbing two interceptions, deflecting 12 passes and recording 49 tackles. Christian Benford was better than expected in his rookie season across nine games, including five starts.

Of the three, it figures that Elam has the most upside, but the other two would provide comfort at the position.

As for the rest of the secondary, it is set to be more of the same. After many expected him to depart in free agency, safety Jordan Poyer is back in Buffalo after signing a two-year, $12.5 million deal to remain with the team. He’ll enter his seventh season teaming up with Micah Hyde, who is coming off a season of just two games due to a neck injury.

Reinforcements at safety were brought in, too. Former Los Angeles Ram Taylor Rapp was brought in on a one-year contract. In four seasons in the NFL, he has started 48 games and has nine interceptions. With neither Hyde nor Poyer getting any younger, Rapp will get some plays to keep some miles off of the two.

Damar Hamlin was back on the field for minicamp as he continues to progress through training camp. If Hamlin returns to game action, he gives the Bills a quaility backup who started 13 games last season.

The slot cornerback spot will be manned by Taron Johnson once again. Taron is entering his 6th season and has been reliable playing every game over the last 3 seasons. Year in and year out he’s one of the top slot corners in the league.

Some other depth pieces include Cam Lewis, Cam Dantzler and Siran Neal.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.