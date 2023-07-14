BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A theme of the Buffalo Bills’ offense the past few years has been a crowded wide receiver room, and heading into this year’s training camp it will be more of the same.

At the top of the depth chart, it will once again be Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

When Diggs’ connection with Josh Allen is in full swing, it is one of the top QB-WR duos in the league. It will be key for offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to make sure that Diggs stays involved in the offense and avoid a decreased role like was seen towards the end of the 2022 season.

Diggs has led the Bills in every major receiving category in each of his three years with the team. In 2022, he had 108 receptions for 1,492 yards and 11 touchdowns.

As for Davis, he is looking to rebound from a difficult season, but still saw him catch for 836 yards and seven touchdowns, although he fought through an ankle injury early on. It will be a big year for him, as 2023 is a contract year for him.

The third wide receiver slot is where things get dicey. Khalil Shakir had 10 receptions for 161 yards and touchdown as a rookie in 2022. Free agency pickups Deonte Harty, who signed a two-year deal with the team after four years with the New Orleans Saints, and Trent Sherfield, who spent 2022 with the Miami Dolphins, will look to unseat him. Harty appeared in just four games in 2022. He returned kickoffs for New Orleans for three seasons, too. Sherfield was a reliable role player in his lone season in Miami. The Bills are his fourth NFL team in as many years.

The spot will be up for grabs, considering the departures of Isaiah McKenzie, Cole Beasley and Jamison Crowder this spring.

The team did draft a wide receiver, Justin Shorter from Florida, in the fifth round. He proved to be a reliable deep threat in college and should project to be a contributor on special teams to start his career.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.