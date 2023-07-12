BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time since 2019, the Bills will not have a leading rusher named Devin Singletary after the former third-round pick departed in free agency this offseason.

As a result, a new face will have to step up as Buffalo’s top back, and the most likely candidate is James Cook.

The 23-year-old came a long way in his rookie season after his first NFL carry resulted in a lost fumble. Cook posted 5.7 yards per carry in the regular season, which ranked second among rookie running backs with at least 80 rushes. His best game of the season came against the Bears in Week 15, in which he tallied 108 total yards and a touchdown, giving a strong glimpse of his potential.

Now entering his sophomore season, the former Georgia Bulldog looks poised for a breakout.

A surplus of veteran backs follows Cook on the depth, including free agent signing Damien Harris. Bills fans should be frustratingly familiar with Harris, an ex-Patriot who’s rushed for more yards (364) and touchdowns (five) against Buffalo than any other team in his career.

The 26-year-old brings more of a downhill, bruising style of running that should complement Cook.

Nyheim Hines returns to the Bills after being acquired prior to last season’s trade deadline from Indianapolis. Hailed for his ability as a pass catcher out of the backfield, the 26-year-old wasn’t utilized often or very effectively on offense during his nine games in Buffalo, garnering just 12 targets in 10 games. However, his effectiveness as a kickoff returner proved useful, including his heroics against the Patriots in Week 18.

With a full offseason of acclimating into the Bills’ offense, it’s fair to expect a bigger dose of Hines in the passing game while Cook and Harris handle the majority of the carries. However, the number of targets that will be available remains to be seen.

The Bills also added nine-year NFL veteran Latavius Murray on a one-year contract, further adding experience to the running back room. Murray posted his highest rushing yard total (760) since 2017 last season and provides quality depth at the position. He will likely end up on Buffalo’s practice squad barring an injury.

The Bills helped solidify fullback Reggie Gilliam‘s spot on the roster when they signed the 25-year-old to a two-year contract last August. Gilliam contributes largely on special teams, but is occasionally brought in on offense.

Finally, undrafted rookie Jordan Mims out of Fresno State will be fighting for a spot on the Bills’ practice squad in training camp.

