ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills training camp will once again return to St. John Fisher in Rochester and tickets are available Thursday.

Ahead of the beginning of training camp on July 24, Bills mobile app user can secure their tickets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. After 1 p.m., the general public will be able to secure their tickets. All tickets are free and can be claimed by clicking here.

There is a limit of four tickets per account. For more information on mobile ticketing, click here.

Parking will be available at Mendon and Sutherland High Schools for each daily practice. Shuttle bus service will be provided to campus. Meanwhile, ticket details for “Return of the Blue and Red” practice at Highmark Stadium on August 5 will be announced at a later date.

See the full open practice schedule below:

Sunday, July 24: 9:45 a.m.

Monday, July 25: 9:45 a.m.

Wednesday, July 27: 9:45 a.m.

Friday, July 29: 9:45 a.m.

Saturday, July 30: 9:45 a.m.

Monday, August 1: 9:45 a.m.

Tuesday, August 2: 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, August 4: 9:45 a.m.

Friday, August 5: 5:30 p.m. at Highmark Stadium

Sunday, August 7: 11:45 a.m.

Wednesday, August 10: 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, August 11: 9:45 a.m.