DETROIT (WIVB) — In his first game since tearing his ACL last Thanksgiving, Tre’Davious White will be back on the field when the Bills play the Lions Thursday afternoon.

Last season, over the course of 11 games, White was impressive on the field. A previous News 4 report by Paul Stockman listed White as having “37 tackles, six pass deflections and one interception.”

White has been inactive all season, but was seen warming up before the Thanksgiving game during the morning.

Thursday’s inactive players include the following:

Cam Lewis

Tremaine Edmunds

Greg Rousseau

Baylon Spector

A.J. Epenesa

Mitch Morse

Tommy Sweeney

The Bills, who are 7-3 so far this season, will take on the 4-6 Lions at 12:30 p.m. You can watch that game on CBS.