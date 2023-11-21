BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills head to Philadelphia this Sunday to face the 9-1 Eagles, who are coached by Western New York native Nick Sirianni. Here’s how you can watch, stream and listen to the 4:25 p.m. game.

Television

The game’s on 4! WIVB, the official broadcast station of the Buffalo Bills, will carry the game in the Buffalo market. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call for CBS, with Tracy Wolfson as the sideline reporter.

The Bills are 4-1 this season in games on CBS, averaging 36 points per game.

Pregame coverage begins with Buffalo Kickoff Live at 11 a.m. Also, be sure to check out News 4 Sports+ after the game — it airs on the CW23 at 10:30 p.m. and on WIVB following the 11 o’clock news.

Streaming

Local viewers can stream the WIVB feed on Paramount+, and the game should be accessible via fuboTV and YouTube TV. NFL+ is also an option, although that platform only allows mobile and tablet viewing. Out-of-market viewers can catch the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Radio

The game will be carried locally on WGR 550. Chris Brown and Eric Wood have the call, with Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Sal Capaccio as the sideline reporter.

Chris Carrino and Brian Baldinger have the call on the national broadcast for Compass Media.

On SiriusXM, the Bills broadcast can be heard on channel 139 or 383.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

Betting line

For just the second time this season, the Bills are underdogs. The NFC-leading Eagles, fresh off a Monday night win against the Chiefs, are favored by 3.5 points as of Tuesday.

Next game

At long last, the Bills head to the bye week in Week 13. After that, they head to Kansas City for an AFC showdown.