BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills travel to New Jersey for their season opener against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets at 8:15 p.m. Monday night. Here’s how you can watch, stream and listen to the game.

Television

ESPN owns the broadcast rights to Monday Night Football. The game will be shown nationally on ESPN. It will also be available locally on the ABC affiliate. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have the call, along with sideline reporter Lisa Salters. The “Manningcast” featuring Peyton and Eli Manning will be shown on ESPN2.

News 4’s pregame coverage begins with Buffalo Kickoff Live 7 p.m. on WIVB. Also be sure to check out BKL’s season preview at 11 a.m. Sunday, as well as News 4 Sports+ at 10 p.m. Sunday on WIVB.

Streaming

ESPN+ has the stream of the game, and it should be accessible on all platforms through which users regularly stream ESPN, such as the ESPN app, fuboTV and YouTube TV (free trials of each service are available).

Radio

The game will be carried on WGR 550. Chris Brown and Eric Wood have the call, with Sal Capaccio as the sideline reporter.

Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner are calling the game for Westwood One’s national broadcast.

On SiriusXM, the game can be heard on channels 88 or 226.

Pregame coverage

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

Betting line

As of Thursday, the Bills were favored by 2.5 points according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The total is 45.5.

Next game

Week 2 is the Bills’ home opener against the Raiders at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17. The game will be shown locally on WIVB.