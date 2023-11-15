BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills host the New York Jets at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in their first game since firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Here’s how you can watch, stream and listen to the game.

Television

The game’s on 4! WIVB, the official broadcast station of the Buffalo Bills, will carry the game in the Buffalo market. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call for CBS, with Tracy Wolfson as the sideline reporter.

The Bills are 3-1 this season in games on CBS, averaging 37 points per game.

Pregame coverage begins with Buffalo Kickoff Live at 11 a.m. Also, be sure to check out News 4 Sports+ after the game — it airs on the CW23 at 10:30 p.m. and on WIVB following the 11 o’clock news.

Streaming

Local viewers can stream the WIVB feed on Paramount+, and the game should be accessible via fuboTV and YouTube TV. NFL+ is also an option, although that platform only allows mobile and tablet viewing. Out-of-market viewers can catch the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Radio

The game will be carried locally on WGR 550. Chris Brown and Eric Wood have the call, with Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Sal Capaccio as the sideline reporter.

Steve Levy and Sal Paolantonio have the call on the national broadcast for ESPN Radio.

On SiriusXM, the Bills broadcast can be heard on channel 228.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

Betting line

Despite losing four of their last six games and failing to cover the spread in any of them, betting markets still like the Bills by a good margin. As of Wednesday, the Bills (5-5) were favored by 7 points on DraftKings and 6.5 on FanDuel against the Jets (4-5). Both teams are currently on the outside looking in at the AFC playoff race.

Next game

The Bills visit Western New York native Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12; that game will also be on WIVB. It’s the Bills’ final game before the bye week.