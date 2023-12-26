BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills will host their AFC East rivals in the New England Patriots on Sunday as they hope to clinch a spot in the playoffs. Here’s how you can watch, stream and listen to the 1 p.m. game.

Television

The game’s on 4! Bills vs. Patriots will air on WIVB in the Buffalo market, or your local CBS station outside of Western New York. The broadcast team of Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will call the game, with Melanie Collins on the sideline.

Pregame coverage begins with Buffalo Kickoff Live at 11 a.m. Also, be sure to check out News 4 Sports+ after the game — it airs on the CW23 at 10:30 p.m. and on WIVB following the 11 o’clock news.

Streaming

Local viewers can stream the WIVB feed on Paramount+, and the game should be accessible via fuboTV and YouTube TV. NFL+ is also an option, although that platform only allows mobile and tablet viewing. Out-of-market viewers can catch the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Radio

The game will be carried locally on WGR 550. Chris Brown and Eric Wood have the call, with Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Sal Capaccio as the sideline reporter.

The game can be heard on either channel 85 or 225 on SiriusXM.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

Playoff picture

According to the New York Times, the Bills currently have a 91% chance to make the playoffs. Buffalo can clinch a playoff berth on Sunday with a win plus help in the following scenarios:

Buffalo beats New England, PLUS…

Kansas City beats Cincinnati AND Seattle beats Pittsburgh; OR

Carolina beats Jacksonville AND Seattle beats Pittsburgh; OR

Carolina beats Jacksonville AND Kansas City beats Cincinnati

Betting line

The Bills are heavy favorites against the 4-11 Patriots, favored by 12.5 points as of Tuesday afternoon. This is the third straight game in which Buffalo is favored.

What should I know about the Patriots?

The Patriots are 4-11, but are coming off a 26-23 win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday night. Second-year quarterback Bailey Zappe recently took over for the benched Mac Jones and has led the Patriots to a 2-2 record since he took over as the starter earlier this month.

Next game

The Bills will wrap up the regular season on Jan. 7 with a road game against the Miami Dolphins.