Bills will take on 49ers in Arizona next Monday

ARIZONA (WIVB)–The Bills Week 13 matchup against the San Franciso 49ers will now take place in Arizona.

Earlier this morning, the 49ers released a statement saying they’ve come to an agreement with the NFL and the Arizona Cardinals, allowing the team to host their next two games against the Bills and the Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium.

Back to the desert.



Our Monday Night Football game against the @49ers will be played at State Farm Stadium in Arizona: https://t.co/JdFjDWrY6A pic.twitter.com/vEtNVgOmvw — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 30, 2020

The agreement comes after a new Santa Clara County COVID health order left the 49ers without a home.

“The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games,” the 49ers wrote.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. next Monday, December 7.