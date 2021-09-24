Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders explains how one of his ‘favorite plays of his career’ happened last week

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Hans Deryk)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Emmanuel Sanders has played in some big games and made some big plays throughout his NFL career but one of his favor plays might surprise you, especially because it happened last week and he wasn’t the one who scored.

In the Buffalo’s 35-0 blowout win over the Dolphins, Devin Singletary capped off the Bills’ opening drive with a 46-yard touchdown run. And Sanders played a key role on that play.

As Singletary burst through the a hole, Miami cornerback Byron Jones was the only one left who could have gotten to him but Sanders put a block on him ten yards downfield that paved the way to the end zone.

“I had to read it so I was supposed to go in and block the backer but then I saw the lineman come out and block him so I just kind of sprang up to the next guy and then next thing you know I hear Motor just dash right past me and once he dashed right past me I was just like ‘man that was almost sweeter than scoring a touchdown, like it was crazy.’ That kind of block to spring somebody to go the extra 40 yards, it was probably one of my favorite plays of my career,” Sanders said Thursday after practice.

It’s pretty incredible for a guy who is a Super Bowl champion, a two-time Pro Bowler and in his 12th season in the NFL that making a block like that is one of his favor plays.

“That speaks volumes about the type of guy that he is, the type of team that we have. For him to be the vet that he is, you know the big name that he is and still love to block I feel like you don’t get that a lot so that speaks volumes about his character and the type of dude he is,” Singletary said after practice on Friday.

Sanders laughed and said he can honestly say not many of his favorite plays of his career involve making a block like that.

“As far as like springing the running back open for you know 40 yards like that’s gonna go down as one of my favorite plays, 100%, I’ll never forget that.

“That just makes me smile, honestly I mean it brings a lot of joy to my heart. That’s what a team is all about is when a receiver that gets celebrated if you will for catching touchdown passes when he determines that that’s one of his favorite plays of his career in that role I think is phenomenal. He’s a great leader for our football team and that sets a great example for our players,” head coach Sean McDermott explained.