Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders receives leaguewide honor for community work

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – First-year Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was named the NFL Players Association’s Community MVP for Week 3 after restarting his charity in Buffalo and making a $20,000 donation.

Sanders’ charity seeks to support children from financially disadvantaged families. He made last week’s announcement at Harriet Ross Tubman School (P.S. 31) on Stanton Street.

“When I got to the NFL I said, you know what, I’m going to start up a foundation to really give back to kids and support kids,” Sanders told News 4’s Sarah Minkewicz last week. “Whether it’s sports, mentally, physically, however I need to. I have to find a way to be able to give back because so many people gave back to me.”

For earning the award, the NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to Sanders’ charity or foundation of his choice. He is also eligible to win this year’s Alan Page Community Award, which is the NFLPA’s highest award.

Sanders, 34, joined the Bills this offseason after stops in Pittsburgh, Denver, San Francisco and New Orleans. He is a two-time Pro Bowler. He has six catches for 100 yards through the first two games of the season.

Sanders previously earned Community MVP honors in 2017.