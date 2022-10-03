ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder is likely to be placed on injured reserve with a broken ankle, coach Sean McDermott said Monday.

Further hampering the Bills at the slot receiver position, Isaiah McKenzie has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol, McDermott said. McKenzie’s status is uncertain for this Sunday’s home game against the Steelers.

Both players were injured during Buffalo’s rally to win 23-20 at Baltimore on Sunday. McKenzie caught four passes for 21 yards and the Bills’ lone receiving touchdown. Crowder had one reception for seven yards.

The Bills were already without receiver Jake Kumerow (high ankle sprain), and starter Gabe Davis (ankle) has been limited in practice and held to four receptions for 50 yards in two games since missing the Monday night win against the Titans after getting hurt in practice.

If the Bills don’t sign a free agent or trade for a veteran receiver, the team could promote Isaiah Hodgins, Tavon Austin or Tanner Gentry from the practice squad.

“We’ve got some good options there,” McDermott said.

The 6-foot-3 Hodgins, a sixth-round pick in 2020, was the team’s most productive receiver in preseason, catching 16 of 21 targets for 124 yards in three games.

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said the Bills “do the best we can to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make sure those guys are ready.”

Austin, a former first-round draft pick by the Rams, simulated Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on the scout team during last week’s practices, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. Austin has ability as a returner that could benefit the Bills if McKenzie can’t play.

Buffalo’s banged up secondary got a boost from the return of safety Jordan Poyer (foot) and cornerback Dane Jackson (neck) on Sunday.

Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White (knee) became eligible on Monday to return from the physically unable to perform list. McDermott did not indicate whether White will return to practice this week. “He continues to improve in his rehab, and we’ll get him back out there when he’s ready,” McDermott said.

Sean McDermott didn't have any updates on Tre'Davious White or when they can expect to get him back just that they'll take it day by day with his rehab. — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 3, 2022