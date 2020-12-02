BKL Fan Poll: The Bills have lost their last eight games played on Monday’s dating back to 1999, will the Bills break this streak and beat the 49’ers?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) -- The Bills have designated Matt Milano for return to practice, a big step towards getting back on the field for game action. The linebacker has only played in 5 games this season due to a pec injury. The moves means Milano could be in the Bills lineup for the first time since November 1st.

The Bills defense seems to be finding their stride late in the season and reinserting Milano to the mix should continue the upward trend.