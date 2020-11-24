Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
National
Your Election Headquarters
Return to Class
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
NY Capitol News
News 4 Investigates
Top Stories
BPD to close police buildings to the public effective Wednesday morning
Restaurants workers out of work again as virus surges anew
Fenn passes on a world of hoop knowledge at XGen
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in criminal case
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Tower Cam
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
NFL on CBS: “My Team” Campaign
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
NFL Draft
Chase for the Championship
Community
Halloween
Contests
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Coats 4 Kids
Light the Night
Men Who Cook
Events Calendar
Make-A-Wish
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Heroes 4 Buffalo
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Saluting Seniors
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
BKL Fan Poll: What are your expectations for the Bills the rest of the season?
Buffalo Bills
Posted:
Nov 24, 2020 / 01:55 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 24, 2020 / 01:55 PM EST
Take Our Poll
Trending Stories
Buffalo, surrounding towns on track to becoming red zone
Video
New York State Sheriffs’ Association fires back at Gov. Cuomo over COVID-19 comments
Gov. Cuomo calls for little activity during holidays
Video
Poloncarz: It’s in residents’ hands to prevent WNY from going into a red zone
Video
“Orange zone” restrictions take effect in parts of Erie County; parts of Niagara County moving to “yellow zone”
Video
Website offering “dream job” paying $2,500 to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days
Buffalo man admits to causing crash that killed passenger last August
Secondary Stream
Don't Miss
Fenn passes on a world of hoop knowledge at XGen
Protesters gather in Orchard Park, rallying against COVID-19 restrictions
Video
Buffalo Police: Man seriously injured after being shot near Memorial Drive and Newton Street
Video
Socks with stories: Pediatric cancer survivors pay it forward to Buffalo families still fighting
Video
Retailers predicting a lot more people are going to shop online for the holidays this year
Video
Despite some improvements, remote learning still disproportionately affects children with special needs
Video
Grocery stores in Buffalo prepare for Thanksgiving shopping rush
Video