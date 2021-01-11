BKL Fan Poll: What is the key to shutting down the Ravens offense?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - Two of the AFC‘s top young quarterbacks will meet once again next Saturday, this time in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Thanks to a Cleveland Browns victory, the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson will come to Orchard Park for the second round of the postseason.

It’s a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. The Ravens have won six straight games after a 6-5 start to the season. Meanwhile the Bills have won seven in a row. They are a Hail Mary pass away from winning 11 straight coming into this game.