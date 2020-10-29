BKL Fan Poll: What would a Bills win over the Patriots Sunday mean to you?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Bills wide receiver John Brown returned to full practice on Wednesday after sitting out all practices in week six, and Sunday's game against the New York Jets, with a knee injury. Brown's return to the field is a welcome reprieve for the Buffalo offense after three weeks of underperforming.

"I think the vertical presence he has, the speed and quickness that he has, he's able to run some really good breaking routes, he's another matchup you have to focus on," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. "You can't just play man-to-man and roll somebody to Stef, you have to focus on John too. To have him back this week is going to be big for us, I know he's excited to get back to action and we're excited to have him back."