Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Buffalo
25°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
National
Your Election Headquarters
Return to Class
Child Victims Act
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good News With Gabby
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
NY Capitol News
News 4 Investigates
Top Stories
Illinois mall gifts Nerf gun to 4-year-old boy after Santa denied his request
Video
Viral cranberry juice-sipping, skateboarding TikTok star positive for COVID-19
US regulators OK genetically modified pig for food, drugs
WATCH: Governor Cuomo to update New Yorkers on COVID-19 response at 11:30 a.m.
Video
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Marine Forecast
Canadian Conditions
Tower Cam
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
NFL on CBS: “My Team” Campaign
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
NFL Draft
Chase for the Championship
Community
Contests
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Coats 4 Kids
Events Calendar
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Make-A-Wish
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Heroes 4 Buffalo
Buffalo Now
Walk MS
Help 4 Western New York
Saluting Seniors
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
Newsfeed Now
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
News 4 Mobile Apps
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
BKL Fan Poll: Which playoff contender scares you the most?
Buffalo Bills
Posted:
Dec 16, 2020 / 09:57 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 16, 2020 / 09:57 AM EST
Take Our Poll
Trending Stories
Secondary Stream
WATCH: Governor Cuomo to update New Yorkers on COVID-19 response at 11:30 a.m.
Video
Sheriff: No charges filed yet after assault in Clarence is captured on video
Video
Winter storm warnings, advisories to take effect this afternoon
Video
Watch News 4 Now
Erie County nursing home infection rates
Video
Cantina Loco temporarily shuts down
Amherst woman admits to stealing more than $387K from employer
Don't Miss
Bills Dion Dawkins to host Christmas meal giveaway
Video
Superintendent Hughes departs from Frontier School District
Video
Making medical history: WNY frontline workers receive first COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Trump asking about special prosecutor for Hunter Biden
Northtown Automotive supports Buffalo Bills, pokes fun at opposing teams with billboard messages
Video
Former Gow School student recalls abuse in light of new allegations
Video
Buffalo medical staff first to receive COVID vaccine
Video