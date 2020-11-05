BKL Poll: Bill are 6-2 at the halfway point. How many total wins do you think they will have at the end of the regular season?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Coming off their first win over the New England Patriots since 2016, the Buffalo Bills wipe the slate clean as they now set their sights towards another beast this week: the 6-1 Seattle Seahawks.

It's no surprise the Bills have a tough task ahead of them. Through the first seven games of the season, the Seahawks have outscored their opponents by about points per game, scoring a total of 240 points this season while allowing 199. Russell Wilson is playing the best season of his career, as Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott called it a "potential MVP season," throwing for 2,151 yards and 26 touchdowns.