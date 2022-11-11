BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills quarterback Josh Allen is questionable for Sunday’s game against Minnesota after suffering an elbow injury last week in the loss to the Jets.

Allen didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday and was officially a limited participant Friday. Case Keenum is in line to start against his former team if Allen can’t play.

