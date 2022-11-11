BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills quarterback Josh Allen is questionable for Sunday’s game against Minnesota after suffering an elbow injury last week in the loss to the Jets.
Allen didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday and was officially a limited participant Friday. Case Keenum is in line to start against his former team if Allen can’t play.
Buffalo Kickoff Live wants to know, do you think the Bills can still win if Allen doesn’t play? Click here to cast your vote and see the results during our BKL show at 11 a.m. Sunday.
