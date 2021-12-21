BKL Poll: How confident are you that the Bills will win the AFC East?

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) celebrates after running back Devin Singletary (26) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus )

The Bills have three games remaining — at New England, and home against Atlanta and the New York Jets. If they win all three, they win the AFC East. How confident are you the team can pull it off?

