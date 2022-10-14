How important is a Bills victory against the Chiefs?
- Crucial
- Important, but not critical
- It’s just another game
To cast your vote, click or tap here.
Buffalo Bills
- BKL Poll: How important is a Bills victory against the Chiefs?
- Hope Rises: Southern Tier siblings badly burned in fire receive outpouring of support/Bills gear
- Stadium deal deadline to be extended again, Poloncarz says
- Kansas City-area chemistry teacher backs the Bills on the weekends
- Sean McDermott at ease with ’13 seconds’ as Bills prep for Chiefs
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.