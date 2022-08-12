ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Josh Allen won’t play in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Colts. But how much action do you want the Bills quarterback to get before the regular season? Send your thoughts to Buffalo Kickoff Live in the poll below.

Last season, Allen played in just one preseason game, completing 20 of 26 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers in the finale. Allen’s absence should give fans their first live look at backup Case Keenum, who was signed this offseason. Matt Barkley, listed third on the opening depth chart, should also see extended action.